SAYRE — Beginning Monday, July 6, Sayre Public Library will open its doors for in-person browsing and computer use.
Library capacity will be limited to a maximum of five people (other than staff members) for a half hour at a time, to allow for proper social distancing and cleaning protocols. Two public computers will be available for patron use. Appointments for both browsing and computer usage are preferred – walk-ins will be accepted if the five person maximum has not been met.
If you anticipate needing a computer for longer than half an hour (to complete an online job application or file tax documents, for example), please make that clear when making your appointment. Wireless internet will also be available in the building to use with personal devices. To serve the most vulnerable populations, we will be allowing access by appointment only (no walk ins) on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Printing, scanning, copying, and faxing services will be available.
Holds can continue to be placed online or through a phone call, and pick up will be available either in the front vestibule or at the circulation desk. All returned books must be returned via the outside book drop and we will continue to quarantine materials for 72 hours.
In order to comply with state mandates and protect the health of our staff and patrons, all who enter the library must wear a mask or face covering. We will be cleaning and sanitizing frequently and the library’s circulation desk will only be able to be accessed from the front, where there are Plexiglass shields in place. Due to storage limitations and health concerns, we are unfortunately not able to accept book donations for our used book sale or holiday decorations for our holiday décor sale. At this time there will continue to be no in-person programming for adults or children at Sayre Public Library, though there is a robust calendar of online offerings, which can be viewed on our website at http://sayrepl.org.
We will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday (10-12 Tuesday, appointment only), 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 am. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. To schedule an appointment, please call the library at 570-888-2256 or contact us through email at sayre.library@gmail.com.
