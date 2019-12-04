SAYRE – Join us at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Cafeteria for breakfast and photographs with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8-10:30 a.m. Children (12 and under) are free, and adults are just $6.
Attendees will enjoy a full hot and cold breakfast buffet and a free photo with Santa, taken by Smith Photography, with each child’s ticket. Other photo packages will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from Breakfast with Santa will benefit the Mark Stensager Human Service Fund, which assists Guthrie employees, patients and community members during times of financial need.
Tickets are now on sale at the Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria. You can also purchase tickets on the day of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.