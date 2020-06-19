The 2020 Brown/Peterson reunion for decedents of Alphas and Emma Brown (first generation) and Oliver and Eva Brown (second generation) that was scheduled for Aug. 16 has been canceled. “Due to the safety of our families it’s best we cancel the 2020 reunion. I’m sure everyone understands. We shall gather next year at Pavilion #5.”
———
The Zurn-Thomas reunion scheduled for Saturday, June 27 has been postponed due to current conditions. The reunion will be rescheduled to 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.