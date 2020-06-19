The 2020 Brown/Peterson reunion for decedents of Alphas and Emma Brown (first generation) and Oliver and Eva Brown (second generation) that was scheduled for Aug. 16 has been canceled. “Due to the safety of our families it’s best we cancel the 2020 reunion. I’m sure everyone understands. We shall gather next year at Pavilion #5.”

———

The Zurn-Thomas reunion scheduled for Saturday, June 27 has been postponed due to current conditions. The reunion will be rescheduled to 2021.

