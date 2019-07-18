STANDING STONE – The group “Redeemed” will provide the special music for the Standing Stone United With Christ Church on Sunday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
“Redeemed” is very well known for their singing, humor, and harmonizing abilities. They sing southern gospel and are from the Williamsport and New Albany area. They have been together for 25 years and all attend difference churches. This dynamic singing group has been enthusiastically received in concerts throughout the East Coast. The group sings many southern gospel favorites as well as some traditional church songs. They have recorded several albums and sung in concerts with many other well known gospel groups. They sing a message of love and encouragement that is brought to you in song. The group consists of Keith Woodcock (base/baritone), Gene Bixby (lead singer), Jim Barrett (baritone), and Monty Hornberger (tenor). Each one of the group loves to share their testimony in word and also song.
Faith Jaynes is the organist, Carol O’Brien is the pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker. Come and join us for an evening of worshipping Christ through music.
The church is located in Standing Stone. At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.
