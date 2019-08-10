Datebooks
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its picnic luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at noon at Sayre American Legion Post 283 pavilion, Cayuta Street, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, your own table service and drink. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Tina Pickett will be our guest speaker. Call Dick Biery for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
