TROY – On Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., the Troy Town Band will return to the stage at Davison Green, downtown Troy. The band will be under the direction of Robert Oldroyd and will feature patriotic and Americana favorites.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an outdoor, community event while listening to local musicians (adults, students, professionals and amateurs) present favorites such as “Stars and Stripes,” “Military Escort March” and “National Emblem.” The Troy Town Band concerts are always free and open to the public.

In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Troy Sale Barn.

Load comments