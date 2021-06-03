Sayre:
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments are not required but preference will be given to those who make an appointment, as we will be continuing to limit capacity to two people at the computers and two people browsing at one time. Computer and browsing sessions will be limited to 20-minute sessions unless prior arrangements have been made. Patrons will continue to be able to place holds for materials online, via email, and over the telephone. Holds may now be picked up at the front desk or the front vestibule of the library during open hours.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• Beginning Wednesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time returned to in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library! Ms. Shelley encourages families to bring your blankets or folding chairs and space yourselves out comfortably in designated spots. (In the event of inclement weather days, we will post on Facebook to announce a switch to virtual format with a Zoom link provided for easy access.)
• Beginning Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m., we will have a weekly One-on-One Technology Time. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
For this year’s Summer Learning Program, Sayre Public Library will be offering a series of safe, socially distanced program offerings designed to encourage a love of learning and reading. The 2021 theme, Tails and Tales, will explore animals of all sorts, real and imaginary, and highlight local individuals and organizations who work in animal-related careers and who have written animal-themed books. Most programs will be held on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. in Howard Elmer Park, across from Sayre Public Library. The program will begin with a Summer Learning Kickoff to be held Friday, June 18. Stop by our table at the Sayre Farmers Market to pick up some fun Tales and Tails swag and learn how you can register to track your reading and earn fun incentives. For a full listing of Summer Learning Program offerings, stop by the library for a summer learning flyer or email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Area teens are invited to take part in this summer’s Teen Reading Lounge! Teen Reading Lounge participants will receive free books, art materials, snacks, and unique incentives as part of the program. This summer’s theme is Summer of Yum! We will be reading young adult books that include a theme of cooking and food. In addition to the book group, we will also have a number of other interactive programs, including art sessions and a scavenger hunt challenge. For more info or to sign up, email trlsayre@gmail.com or call the library at (570) 888-2256!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New in fiction this week: “Ocean Prey,” by John Sandford, “A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci, “The Friendship List,” by Susan Mallery and “The Newcomer,” by Mary Kay Andrews.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Waverly:
The Waverly Free Library is now open without appointments! Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 45-minute sessions once a day.
Our Storytime with Miss Becky is this – and every – Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in the Broad Street Mini-Park, at the corner of Broad and Waverly streets in downtown Waverly. This week’s theme will be Fish. Craft kits are now ready at the library to complete at home and bring with you, and a kit will be ready every week on the Tuesday before each Storytime session.
This year’s Summer Reading theme is Tails and Tales, and planning is underway for performers and other activities. We will hold all events outdoors to allow for better distancing, primarily at Muldoon Park and Waverly Glen Park; in case of inclement weather, we have tents we’ll use for performers and as many viewers as we can fit.
We hope to have a schedule of performers and locations finalized in the next two weeks. So far we have Dirt Meister, the Great and Powerful Moreland, Tanglewood Nature Center and Dan the Snake Man confirmed.
Our Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 12 and last for six weeks, to conclude the week of Aug. 16.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours, as well as during designated curbside-only hours. We ask that you continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
Open library hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside hours are Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as any time during our open hours.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Ulster:
Mather Memorial Library will be holding a used book sale on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. under a tent in front of the library, located on Route 220, Ulster. The public is invited to come have a look and stock up on books for their summer reading. The sale helps the library with maintenance costs and updating its supply of books.
Library hours are Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.
Mather Memorial Library is a 501c3 non-profit organization that serves the communities of Sheshequin and Ulster townships. The library is a Bradford County United Way agency.
For more information or to speak to the director, please contact the library at (570) 358-3595. Check out our website at www.matherlibrary.org or our online catalog for upcoming events or additional services. You can also find us on Facebook.
