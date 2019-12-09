WARREN CENTER – The Warren Center Active Living Center, located in the Warren Center Community Building, will host singer Dan Earl for a musical performance on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be served following the performance, with a menu of minestrone soup, Greek salad with chicken, tropical fruit, and pasta salad. For more information or to make reservations for lunch, please call (570) 395-3108.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

