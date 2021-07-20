Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library presents one of our favorite annual events, Suzanne Cochi Day, in Elmer Park. The Cochi family has selected some fun animal-themed stories to read and has planned a variety of games/activities...and rumor has it, possibly even some animal visitors. There will also be grab bags filled with crafts, snacks, and little prizes!
• This Wednesday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and space themselves out comfortably in designated spots.
• Our weekly One-on-One Technology Time will be on hold through Aug. 12. Advanced Tech Tips with Tim is still scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month, Aug. 4.
Save the date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale which will be held this year on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices! Sayre Public Library will be accepting donations of new and gently used décor for the sale until July 23. Please bring all donations to the circulation desk in containers that can be left with the donation.
We also have a snowman-themed wall quilt donated by Peggy Cranmer that we will be raffling off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, available at the circulation desk. Stop by the library to see this beauty and take a chance at making it your own! Drawing will be held Aug. 14.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Yoga Pant Nation,” by Laurie Gelman, “Count the Ways,” by Joyce Maynard, “Such a Quiet Place,” by Megan Miranda, and “The Comfort of Monsters,” by Willa C. Richards.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
