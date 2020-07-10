Scott C. Rude, 37, of Spencer, New York, to Michelle A. Scardina, 37, of Ulster
Thomas W. Darrow, 39, of Ulster to Stevena A. Brown, 37, of Ulster
Orind D. Dibble, 51, of Athens to Sue A. Thompson, 48, of Athens
Cody Gagnon, 26, of Gillett to Laura Pilato, 27, of Gillett
Robert D. Werkheiser III, 41, of Gillett to Dawn Walburn, 48, of Gillett
Dominick W. Tedesco, 51, of Columbia Cross Roads to Tanya M. Pruyne, 47, of Columbia Cross Roads
Joseph R. Bixby Jr., 35, of Sayre to Victoria Schmoyer, 31, of Sayre
Jeffrey J. May, 51, of Horseheads, New York, to Theresa K. Glisson, 50, of Columbia Cross Roads
Joseph W. Maynard, 62, of Towanda to Monique Kisner, 47, of Towanda
Merle L. Wanck, 74, of Towanda to Deborah L. Chilson, 61, of Towanda
Brennan K. Kelley, 20, of Sayre to Jordan Sturdivant, 19, of Van Etten, New York
Michael A. Lane, 30, of Towanda to Victoria A. Davis, 26, of Towanda
Joseph B. Martin, 24, of Bernville, Pennsylvania, to Marlene Zimmerman, 24, of Canton
Karl Miller, 39, of Canton to Tamara Dimm, 32, of Canton
Michael Selfridge, 37, of Canton to Desiree Snyder, 39, of Canton
