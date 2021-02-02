ROME – North Rome Christian School (NRCS) is now accepting registrations for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 9-11 a.m. we will be holding a Preview Day where children can experience a “mini day” while parents meet the teacher and administration, see the curriculum and ask questions. Please call the office to register at (570) 247-2800.
North Rome Christian School, celebrating its 38th year of Christian education, offers a Christ-centered atmosphere for kindergarten. This all-day program emphasizes Bible, reading, math, social studies, science, writing, motor skills, art, and music. NRCS follows a Christian curriculum, which has children reading by the end of the school year. The school has a 12-1 student to teacher ratio, which allows the students to receive individualized attention.
NRCS is a K-12 school which operates as an independent, parent-owned and operated organization. Parents serve on the school board, help with activities at the school, participate in the extracurricular programs, and support the school in a variety of ways as their time and energy permits. The school is interdenominational with approximately 25 churches represented by school families. North Rome Christian School uses the facilities at North Rome Wesleyan Church on North Rome Road located off Route 187 in Rome. Bussing is provided for students residing in Athens, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, Towanda and Wyalusing school districts. Families from other areas of Pennsylvania and New York organize carpools.
The staff and administration of NRCS strongly believe that a child should be developmentally ready before starting school. If parents have concerns as to their child’s readiness, the school is able to administer a development readiness test to assist parents in their decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.