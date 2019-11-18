WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library’s new bookmobile will be on a special tour visiting communities throughout the county. This tour is for November and December only. Here is the schedule for the second leg of the Wheel Good Books Tour:

Monday, Nov. 18: Reynolds Apartments in Troy, noon; and Sylvania Post Office, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Bentley Creek Baptist Church, 9 a.m.; East Smithfield Green, 11 a.m.; Twin Oaks Personal Care Home, 12:30 p.m.; Granville Summit Post Office, 1:30 p.m.; and Bradford County Manor, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Warren Center Community Center, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21: Valley Active Living Center, 9 a.m.; Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, 10:15 a.m.; Chemung View Apartments, noon; Hopkins Commons Apartments, 1:15 p.m.; and South Waverly Borough Hall, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22: Keystone Manor Apartments, noon; and Mather Memorial Library, 2 p.m.

Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed.

