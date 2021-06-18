SPENCER – The Village of Spencer has restored the wood grandstand originally built in 1921 in Nichols Park. The grandstand has been placed on the New York Register of Historic Places.
The Spencer Historical Society and the Village have worked together to celebrate this recognition. On Saturday, June 19, there will be a small ceremony at noon, followed by a baseball game scheduled to start around 1 p.m.
The Historical Society will also be installing the new historical marker for Nichols Park.
