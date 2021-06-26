TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.

