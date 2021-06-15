TROY – Local author Lori Duffy Foster will discuss her new novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes,” at the Bradford County Library, via Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.
Lisa Jamison has done well for a single mom who got pregnant at 15. She’s a reporter at a newspaper and her teenage daughter is both an athlete and honors student. Though their relationship is rocky these days, Lisa has accomplished what she set out to do. She has given her daughter the kind of life she never had.
But all that changes when Lisa sees her daughter in the eyes of a dead man. The cops call it a drug killing, but Lisa doesn’t believe it. She knows her ex-boyfriend was no drug dealer even though she hadn’t seen him in 16 years. Lisa ignores warnings from her medical-examiner friend. She fails to heed threats from the sheriff of a neighboring county. Instead, she risks her life and the lives of her daughter and their closest friend on a dangerous quest for answers.
Lori Duffy Foster is a former crime reporter who writes from Northern Pennsylvania, where she lives with her husband and four children. She was born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of New York State. Her short fiction has appeared in the journal Aethlon, and in the anthologies Short Story America and Childhood Regained. Her nonfiction has appeared in Healthy Living, Running Times, Literary Mama, Crimespree and Mountain Home magazines.
“A Dead Man’s Eyes,” the first in the Lisa Jamison mystery/suspense series, is her debut novel. She is also the author of “Raising Identical Twins: The Unique Challenges and Joys of the Early Years.”
Lori is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, The Historical Novel Society, International Thriller Writers and Pennwriters. She also sits on the board of the Knoxville, Pa., Public Library.
Visit Lori online at www.loriduffyfoster.com or on Facebook @loriduffyfosterauthor, on Instagram @lori.duffy.foster or on Twitter @loriduffyfoster.
This program is free and open to the public. Contact the Bradford County Library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom information.
