WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in January:
Memorials:
“The Sun Down Motel” by Simone St. James (LT), given in memory of Anna and Jim Brown; “Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman (LT), given in memory of Anna and Jim Brown; “What You Wish For” by Katherine Center (LT), given in memory of Ruth and Ken Dietrich. All of these memorials were given by Robert and Janice Brown.
Fiction:
“The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict; “Wrong Alibi” by Christina Dodd; “The Kingdom” by Jo Nesbo; “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor; and “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner.
Non Fiction:
“The Answer Is…” by Alex Trebek; “No Time Like the Future” by Michael J. Fox; “Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life” by Bill Madden; “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson; and “Let Us Dream” by Pope Francis.
Audiobooks:
“Twenty” by James Grippando; “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson; Robert B. Parker’s “Someone to Watch Over Me” by Ace Atkins; “All the Colors of Night” by Jayne Krentz; and “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton.
Christian fiction:
“Endless Mercy” by Tracy Peterson; “All Manner of Things” by Susie Finkbeiner; “A Long Time Comin’” by Robin Pearson; and “A Cowboy For Keeps” by Jody Hedlund.
Large Type:
“Piecing It All Together” by Leslie Gould; “Burden of Proof” by Davis Bunn; “Minutes to Die” by Susan Sleeman; and “Hold on Tight” by Shelley Shepard Gray.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
