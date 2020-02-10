(Editor’s Note: This article is provided by Jenna Layton, Prevention Specialist, CASA-Trinity, and co-coordinator, Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition)
February is National Marijuana Awareness Month. Marijuana Awareness Month is focused on increasing awareness about cannabis by presenting the facts regarding it. Some teens believe marijuana can’t be that harmful if states are legalizing it. Legal or not, one real risk is addiction. Regular marijuana use affects the brain and leads to impaired memory, decision making, concentration and coordination. With the drug increasing in popularity, it is a commonly believed that marijuana is harmless, however, it is important to understand that it can be abused like almost any other substance. According to SAMHSA, marijuana is the most used drug after alcohol and tobacco in the U.S., and about 20 million teens and adults report having used marijuana during the past month.
In Tioga County, 75 percent of Tioga County high school students think their peers use marijuana; the truth is, only 15 percent of Tioga County high school student have used marijuana in the past month. The average age is 13 years old for first-time marijuana use in Tioga County. Young adults who begin using marijuana before age 18 are four to seven times more likely to develop a marijuana use disorder. Marijuana can harm the developing brain. Using marijuana as a teen can change the way the brain grows and how it works because the brain is not fully developed until the mid-20s for women and mid-30s for men.
The amount of THC in marijuana has been increasing over the past few decades and higher THC levels also mean a greater risk for addiction. Marijuana is known by many names such as Mary Jane, weed, dope, hash, herb, pot, chronic, grass, reefer, bud, Ganja, skunk, and many others. The drug comes from the leaves, seeds, stem and dried flowers of the cannabis plant and contains a mind-altering chemical called THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). Marijuana can be smoked, vaped, eaten or used as a concentrate, like hash oil, wax, or shatter. Smoking marijuana may lead to lung disease and cancer, as well as other short- and long-term side effects. Eating marijuana is even more dangerous than smoking it, the effects from smoking marijuana only takes minutes. Marijuana edible food products take between 1-3 hours because food is absorbed into the bloodstream through the liver. Because it takes longer, the user may end up consuming larger amounts of the drug while thinking the drug isn’t working.
The amount of THC is very difficult to measure and is often unknown in these food products. THC levels range from 40 to 90 percent THC amounts. This form of marijuana can be up to four times stronger in THC content than high grade or top shelf marijuana, which normally measures around 20 percent THC levels. THC oil concentrates are also quickly becoming a popular way to use the drug by using an e-cigarette/vaporizer because it is smokeless, odorless and easy to hide. The user inhales from the mouthpiece or takes a “dab” of the concentrate, then heats the substance using the e-cigarette/vaporizer. Also, youth e-cigarette users are 3.5 times more likely to use marijuana.
The drug has been shown to alter the areas of the brain that are related to motivation and emotions. It also puts teenagers at risk of developing addictive behaviors well into adulthood. Marijuana may cause long-term or permanent damage to thinking, memory, learning functions and impulse control. Since marijuana is often smoked, it can result in breathing problems, similar to those associated with tobacco smokers. These can include a cough and an increase in the heart rate. It can also increase the risk of a heart attack. Some mental problems have been associated with long-term marijuana use as well. These include hallucinations, paranoia, depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among teens.
With the increasing attention that marijuana has received lately, it is important to be informed about the potential risks of the drug. Simply because it is legalized in some states does not mean that it is safe. While marijuana has several known and potential medical uses, exaggerated claims about safety and effectiveness should be viewed with doubt. It is especially important to encourage youth to avoid marijuana use since it can have such a harmful effect on their developing brains. For adults, people must also remember that abuse can still occur as well as dependence, so even in states where use is legal, the safest choice is to avoid using it at all.
For more information on drugs and alcohol or other substance use related resources – call us at (607) 223-4066 or stop by our office at 72 North Ave. in Owego.
