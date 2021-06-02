WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights (through June 16) at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
GUTHRIE HOSPICE will offer a free five-week Community Bereavement Support Group beginning Wednesday, June 2 and continuing each Wednesday through June 30. Sessions will run from 3-4:30 p.m. in the conference room at Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda. Limited seating is available and temperature checks will be administered upon arrival. To register, with questions, or to get directions, call Guthrie Hospice at (570) 265-8615.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS will meet Thursday, June 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share and own table service. Coffee, tea and water are furnished. A memorial service will be held for past members who passed away in 2020.
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (N.A.) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (A.A.) meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (N.A.) meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
