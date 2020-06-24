ELMIRA — Adam Nichols of Candor, N.Y. was among those recognized by the Elmira College Department of Athletics for the achievements made by its student-athletes and staff members throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. Students and staff were honored during the 50th Annual Athletics Award Banquet, held virtually through web stories and a multi-day social media campaign, beginning on May 18 and concluding on May 21.
Nichols recieved Men's Soccer Booster Club Player of the Year.
