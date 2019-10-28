Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Our annual Christmas Market is coming up on Nov. 30 and we are looking for vendors. If you are interested in participating, give Meaghann a call at (570) 888-7117.
We have a new club starting in November at the library. Writing Club, open to teens and adults the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month. Come open your creative pathways with writing activities and conversation!
Story time on Friday, Nov. 1, will be themed around Trucks for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about trucks!
Saturday, Nov. 2 is our Block Party! All ages welcome, beginning at 10 a.m.!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
