KEUKA PARK — South Waverly resident Emily Moore, daughter of Jim and Shannon More, was named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College for the spring 2020 semester.

The Sayre grad is a freshman majoring in occupational science.

A Keuka student must earn at least a 3.50 GPA for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Located in the Finger Lakes region near Penn Yan, Keuka College is a private, co-educational college.

