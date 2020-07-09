KEUKA PARK — South Waverly resident Emily Moore, daughter of Jim and Shannon More, was named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College for the spring 2020 semester.
The Sayre grad is a freshman majoring in occupational science.
A Keuka student must earn at least a 3.50 GPA for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Located in the Finger Lakes region near Penn Yan, Keuka College is a private, co-educational college.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.