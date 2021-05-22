SOUTH LITCHFIELD (BUMPVILLE) CEMETERY ASSOCIATION will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, May 22 at the cemetery. There will be a cleanup bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
POP UP PANTRY will be held Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
