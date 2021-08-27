La Plume, Pa. – Emma Kate Shaff was named to the Keystone College president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

She is a 2017 graduate of Athens Area High School and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Full-time undergraduate, degree-seeking students who complete 12 credits in unrepeated, non-pass/fail courses during the semester and achieve a grade point average of 4.00 are named to the president’s list.

