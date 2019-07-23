Sayre:
Our Summer Learning Program, “A Universe of Stories,” continues at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, July 23 with Suzanne Cochi Day. We’ll read space-related stories and have a variety of crafts, games, and snacks at this always popular annual event.
Sayre Public Library’s Holiday Decoration Sale is quickly approaching – this year’s sale will be held Aug. 2 and 3. You still have time to bring new and gently used decorations to donate for the sale. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Deadline for donations to the sale will be July 27.
Other upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Wednesday, July 24, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme is “Picnic in the Park.” Weather permitting, we will be holding our story hour outdoors in Howard Elmer Park. Families are invited to bring blankets and snacks or lunch to enjoy with our picnic-themed stories and activities.
Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m., we will have our One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m., we will have a galaxy slime workshop for teens and tweens. All supplies will be provided and refreshments will be available!
Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
“Foraging with Mark Losinger,” will be held at the Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Nature Reserve from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. The off-site tour, sponsored by Sayre Public Library, includes techniques of sustainable harvest, identification and information on wild mushrooms, fruits, veggies, and more. This tour will be for education purposes only – participants will not be harvesting or eating wild edibles. For more information and directions, please contact the library at (570) 888-2256.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “Surfside Sisters,” by Nancy Thayer, “Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts, “The Chain,” by Adrian McKinty, and “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
