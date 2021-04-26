POP UP FOOD PANTRY will be held Monday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need, sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVEAWAY will be held Monday, April 26 at 1 p.m., East Smithfield Township Equipment Building. Come in Factory Lane next to the Dollar General. Go straight back toward the playground. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located on Ridge Road in Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring your own rake and gloves.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
