WINDHAM – The Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company had their annual car show fund raiser, the 15th annual Bedrock Cruise-in, at the field near the New York/Pennsylvania state line on Route 187 on Sunday, July 28. David and Barb Moore graciously let the fire company use their property each year.
There was a chicken barbecue, fresh sweet corn, funnel cakes, and ice cream. Emily’s Weiner Wagon came along with other craft and flea market vendors. New Bedrock T-shirts were available to purchase. A tent had games for children to enjoy all day. Music was provided by disc jockey Bette Weaver.
A surprise visit from Fred Flintstone, Tom Rogers, was made and he had his photo taken in the Flintmobile with any children who wished.
The Top 30 awards were picked by the car participants. This year’s Bedrock favorite was a 35 Dodge 1 1/2-ton stake body truck owned by Howard Wilson. The muffler contest was won by Jim Alexander with a 78 Dodge Magnum.
A total of 139 cars were registered to enjoy the day. All vehicles, makes/models and years registered, plus tractors and cycles.
Gas pump raffle tickets were on sale for a restored model 766 Bennett gas pump. Tickets are available until October 20 for $10 each. Contact Doug’s Hot Rod Shop at (570) 247-8082 or any Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company member for tickets.
Thank you to the 50/50 winner, Norm Catlin, for donating his winning back to the fire company.
The Greater Valley Ambulance was there for any emergencies and had signups for CPR classes.
Following the car show awards, there was a drawing for the silent auction items. Thank you to all the people who donated items.
This is the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company’s 50th year. Anyone who is interested in becoming a member can contact Tad Soden (chief) or any of our members for more information, at (570) 247-1392.
