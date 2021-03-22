Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library will be open for browsing by appointments. This will be limited to two appointments per half hour, so we ask that you are prompt to your scheduled appointment. The computers will not be available for use. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the library. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly. It should fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made with tightly woven fabric. We request all patrons wear a CDC recommended face mask. We have disposable masks available for those who do not have them. The CDC does not recommend using face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks.
We will still offer curbside service during our open hours. Monday-Thursday 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-3 p.m.
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On March 26, Ms. Jess will read stories about cooking. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Put on your comfy jammies, and join Ms. Jess for stories and songs at Pajama Storytime! The fun begins on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Easter Craft Kits are now available. Each kit contains supplies to make your own hatching chick craft and pompom Easter egg painting. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a free kit for your child!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.