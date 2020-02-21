NICHOLS – Have you heard of chair yoga? Anyone can join! It’s a gentle, low-impact exercise class that helps to improve balance and strength. Because the movements are done while seated, this is an ideal form of exercise for older adults or those with mobility issues.
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. currently offers this very popular class at the Countryside Community Center in Owego and is considering offering another weekly session in Nichols. We want to hear from you! Would you join a chair yoga class at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols? Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to respond. If enough interest is shown, a class will be scheduled.
