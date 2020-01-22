WYSOX – On an unusual winter’s day of rain, snow and some sunshine, 31 members met in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Jan. 16 for a luncheon meeting, followed by a memorial service for deceased members of 2019.
President Bob Whipple opened the meeting with all joining in the Pledge of Allegiance. We then sang “God Bless America,” after which Bob offered the blessing before the bountiful buffet of hot dishes, plus an abundance of desserts.
As the meeting continued following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the kitchen committee of Anita Whipple, Mary Sullivan, Gladys Curtis and Ruth Cleveland. He also thanked Bill Wall for serving as the host and greeter. The president also paid tribute to Tom House who had received a Quilt of Valor, and thanked him for his service.
In place of formal entertainment, a memorial service was conducted by Tom and Marie House for deceased members of the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club, who were Ella Mae Lundy, Thomas Elliott, Dorothy Baker, Alice Ward and Joseph “Russ” Garris. The memorial began with a prayer and a hymn “In the Garden.” Then, as the name of the departed was called, a candle was lit, a bell was tolled and a brief biography of their life was read. Another hymn, “How Great Thou Art,” was played during the service. A prayer ended the service plus the lighting of the Love Candle and playing of the love song “Until the Twelfth of Never” concluding the service, which received thanked from all the members.
Minutes of the Dec. 19 meeting were read and approved. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report which will be filed for audit.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members celebrating January birthdays, Rhea Johnston (Jan. 5), Kathy LeStrange (Jan. 31) and Norma Moore (Jan. 22). There were no anniversaries.
The 50/50 netted wins for Anita Whipple, Midge Brown and Janet Smith. Using the 50/50 tickets, a drawing for excess desserts of two boxes of Swiss chocolate rolls and an apple pie was held. Marie House and Diane Elliott took home the Swiss rolls and Karl Tewksbury the apple pie.
Some cute stories were read by President Whipple but the one about the difference between taxis and a taxidermist was especially enjoyed.
During the comment portion of the meeting, Rick Webster thanked those who donated Christmas cards for the Bradford County Prison inmates. He also stated that around 3,000 cards are needed each year.
Discussions of how to raise money for our club was tabled and members are to bring their ideas to the next meeting.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 20 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church, which is handicap accessible. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Coffee and tea are provided. Guest speakers Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt will be presenting an interesting program on the Civil War. Rhea Johnston will serve as hostess and greeter. All Bradford and Sullivan counties seniors/retirees and whoever are interested in the Civil War are invited to attend.
