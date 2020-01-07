King/Ott

Born to Mallory King and Alex Ott of Sayre, a son, Liam Daniel, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Manuel/Roman

Born to Aubrey Manuel and Dillon Roman of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Ivee Mae, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Vanhousen

Born to Jalissa and Tylor Vanhousen of Sayre, a son, Lenix Jaxon, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

McFall/White

Born to Brittney McFall and Ryan White of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Vayleigh, on Dec. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Ryan

Born to Abigail and Timothy Ryan of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Maximilian Timothy, on Dec. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

