King/Ott
Born to Mallory King and Alex Ott of Sayre, a son, Liam Daniel, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Manuel/Roman
Born to Aubrey Manuel and Dillon Roman of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Ivee Mae, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Vanhousen
Born to Jalissa and Tylor Vanhousen of Sayre, a son, Lenix Jaxon, on Dec. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
McFall/White
Born to Brittney McFall and Ryan White of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Vayleigh, on Dec. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ryan
Born to Abigail and Timothy Ryan of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Maximilian Timothy, on Dec. 31, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
