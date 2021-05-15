WAVERLY – St. James Altar & Rosary will gather to pray the Rosary, in honor of Mary, on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Fr. Daniel White will lead the prayers and music will be provided by Leslie Damiano.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will not be a social gathering following the rosary but the public is invited to attend the recitation of the rosary and May crowning of Mary.
St. James Catholic Church is located on Chemung Street in Waverly and the church has a full service elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.