OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce the return of select recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

The weekly activity schedule includes: Ceramics – Mondays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Painting – Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Knitting – Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.; and Quilting – Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Additional activities and presentations will resume under a phased reopening plan for the Countryside Community Center and will be announced in local media and on our website at www.tiogaopp.org. For more information, please call (607) 687-4120. For more information or questions, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315, or visit our website at www.tiogaopp.org.

