OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce the return of select recreational activities at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, beginning Monday, Aug. 2.
The weekly activity schedule includes: Ceramics – Mondays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Painting – Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Knitting – Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.; and Quilting – Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Additional activities and presentations will resume under a phased reopening plan for the Countryside Community Center and will be announced in local media and on our website at www.tiogaopp.org. For more information, please call (607) 687-4120. For more information or questions, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315, or visit our website at www.tiogaopp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.