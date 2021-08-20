SCRANTON – Nitya Deshmukh of Sayre was among the 115 new medical students who received their white coat and took an oath during ceremonies held by Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine on Aug. 7.
The Class of 2025’s 115 future doctors participated in a ceremony, held in virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to welcome new medical students into the profession. Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Then they were cloaked with the white coat – the mantle of the medical profession.
