CORTLAND – Giovanna Rossi of Nichols was among 268 SUNY Cortland student athletes named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) 2020-21 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.
The university led the conference both in its total number of awards and number of student-athletes recognized.
Athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average. The 2020-21 school year is the fifth for the honor roll and Cortland’s 268 awards are its highest annual total thus far. The Red Dragons earned 253 honors in 2019-20, 210 in 2018-19, 174 in 2017-18 and 166 in 2016-17.
