Book donation
Buy Now

The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau placed the 2021 Ag Literacy Book of the Year in school and town libraries in both counties to celebrate Ag Literacy Week. Shown here is Kathy Yoachim presenting the book to Heather Manchester, library director for the Sayre Public Library.

 Photo provided

To celebrate Ag Literacy Week, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau placed the 2021 Ag Literacy Book of the Year in all elementary school libraries and some town libraries in both counties. This year’s book is titled “Tales of the Dairy Godmother, Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” by Viola Butler. The book is a great way to introduce young readers to where their food comes from!

Books were placed in Athens Library, Lynch Bustin Elementary, Epiphany Elementary, H. Austin Snyder, Ulster and Sayre libraries, SRU Elementary and Union Valley Mennonite School.

Load comments