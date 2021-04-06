To celebrate Ag Literacy Week, the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau placed the 2021 Ag Literacy Book of the Year in all elementary school libraries and some town libraries in both counties. This year’s book is titled “Tales of the Dairy Godmother, Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” by Viola Butler. The book is a great way to introduce young readers to where their food comes from!
Books were placed in Athens Library, Lynch Bustin Elementary, Epiphany Elementary, H. Austin Snyder, Ulster and Sayre libraries, SRU Elementary and Union Valley Mennonite School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.