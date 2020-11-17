B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. proudly observes November as National Family Caregivers Month, spearheaded by the Caregiver Action Network. Families are the primary source of care for older adults and those with disabilities across the country, and it is of utmost importance to honor and support their role in our community.
This year has presented new and unforeseen challenges for everyone, including caregivers, as marked by the chosen theme, “Caregiving in Crisis.” Social isolation, financial strains, and communicating with medical professionals are typical challenges for caregivers, and these concerns have only been magnified by the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, many caregivers have displayed remarkable resiliency in these times of adversity, and supportive programs have adapted likewise to ensure continued service to families.
Caregivers can often benefit from local resources, such as supplemental programs and support groups. The Caregiver Support Program offers supplemental assistance to eligible caregivers of older adults for help with the costs of certain caregiving supplies, respite care, and home adaptability modifications. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. maintains a library of materials that are able to be loaned to caregivers in the community, as well as hosting regular virtual caregiver support groups.
For more information about the Caregiver Support Program, or Caregiver Support Group virtual meetings, please call 1-800-982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
