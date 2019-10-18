The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Alonzo Toby of Corning, N.Y., to Jacilee A. Woolgar of Corning, N.Y.
James J. Ceely of Sayre to Kaylynn Lamontagne of Sayre.
Roland Herman of Wysox to Marianna Sparks of Wysox.
Blake Saxon of Troy to Rebecca Raymond of Troy.
Jared Gowin of Towanda to Samantha Jo Light of Towanda.
Joshua Sindoni of Candor, N.Y., to Nicole Bailey of Pine City, N.Y.
Marissa Maloney of Towanda to Haili Densmore of Towanda.
Dawson Stranger of Monroeton to Crystal Allen of Monroeton.
Johndee R. Perry of Milan to Michelle R. Brown of Milan.
Cliff Stroud of New Albany to Terri L. Saxon of New Albany.
Shayne Spoonhower of Berkshire, N.Y., to Marissa K. Taylor of Berkshire, N.Y.
Joshua Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y., to Angel McClernon of Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.