The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Alonzo Toby of Corning, N.Y., to Jacilee A. Woolgar of Corning, N.Y.

James J. Ceely of Sayre to Kaylynn Lamontagne of Sayre.

Roland Herman of Wysox to Marianna Sparks of Wysox.

Blake Saxon of Troy to Rebecca Raymond of Troy.

Jared Gowin of Towanda to Samantha Jo Light of Towanda.

Joshua Sindoni of Candor, N.Y., to Nicole Bailey of Pine City, N.Y.

Marissa Maloney of Towanda to Haili Densmore of Towanda.

Dawson Stranger of Monroeton to Crystal Allen of Monroeton.

Johndee R. Perry of Milan to Michelle R. Brown of Milan.

Cliff Stroud of New Albany to Terri L. Saxon of New Albany.

Shayne Spoonhower of Berkshire, N.Y., to Marissa K. Taylor of Berkshire, N.Y.

Joshua Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y., to Angel McClernon of Sayre.

