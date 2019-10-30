SCRANTON, Pa. – Angela Hudock of Sayre was among the 18 incoming students awarded four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarships at The University of Scranton.
Presidential Scholarships are awarded to incoming first-year students with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement. The scholarship covers four years of full tuition provided that the student maintains at least a 3.25 grade point average.
Hudock graduated as valedictorian from Athens Area High School. She was a National Merit Commended Scholar. She was actively involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America and Scholarship Challenge and was the vice president of Red Cross and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She was also her class secretary. Hudock served as a certified volunteer EMT as a part of her local ambulance company’s Junior Program and also participated in her church’s weekly community meal program.
A member of the University’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program and the Magis Honors Program in STEM, Hudock will major in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology.
She is the daughter of Dr. Michael and Diane Hudock.
