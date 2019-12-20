Sewalt/Corbett
Born to Melanie Sewalt and Christopher Corbett of Towanda, a daughter, Norah Lee, on Dec. 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Witucki/Parthemer
Born to Madeline Witucki and Jonathan Parthemer of Mansfield, a son, Liam Joseph, on Dec. 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Sklarkowski
Born to Melissa and Matthew Sklarkowski of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Aislynn Elizabeth, on Dec. 3, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stoudt
Born to Morganne and Kevin Stoudt of Owego, N.Y., a son, Wyatt James, on Dec. 5, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Whipple
Born to Grace and Gage Whipple of Wyalusing, a daughter, Averi Elaine, on Dec. 6, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Heim
Born to Krystal and Nathan Heim of Athens, a daughter, Aurora Lorraine, on Dec. 6, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stankiewicz/Sannan
Born to Amanda Stankiewicz and Brandon Sannan of Canton, a daughter, Delilah Rose, on Dec. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Wood/Irons
Born to Chey-Anna Wood and Justin Irons of Sayre, a daughter, Sea-Jae Harper Lynn, on Dec. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lane/Timm
Born to Wendy Lane and Harley Timm of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Kalani, on Dec. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chamberlain/Harkness
Born to Samantha Chamberlain and Taren Harkness of Milan, twins, a son, Henry, and daughter, Elise, on Dec. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ross
Born to Terina and Ashton Ross of Rome, a son, Liam David, on Dec. 13, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
