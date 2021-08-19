LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Mae McGrath of Athens received commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Army after successfully completing all the requirements of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Program at Lock Haven University.
McGrath graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration.
The commissioning oath was administered by Lieutenant Colonel John “Chris” Acosta following the 143rd Commencement ceremonies May 8.
