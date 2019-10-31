DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University will explore sound, movement and art with the exhibition, “Percussion!,” from Nov. 1 to Feb. 20, 2020. “Percussion!” features the works of New York-based artist Stefana McClure, who grew up in Northern Ireland, and Colombian artist Johana Moscoso.
Both artists use movement, pressure and striking motions in their art to represent their experiences with conflict and change. Video displays of the artists in action will provide an audio component within the visual exhibition.
The meet-the-artists reception is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5:30-7 p.m. The evening includes live performances and demonstrations with light refreshments.
Fall hours for the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery are Tuesday through Thursday, 12-7 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 12-5 p.m., or by appointment. The gallery is closed Mondays and all university holidays. For additional information, please go to www.misericordia.edu/art or call the gallery at (570) 674-6250.
