Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes beef stroganoff, green beans, corn, salad, rolls and dessert. Hosted by North Barton Grange. Guests enter from Clark Street or the elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. All (and guest) who retired from or worked for Waverly schools are welcome.
LIFE RECOVERY CHRISTIAN 12-STEP PROGRAM meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, corner of Lincoln and Tioga streets, Waverly. Park in Lincoln Street lot and use Lincoln Street ramp/door entrance. Are you aware that there are over 30 life-defeating addictions? For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
