WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Nicholas Hudock of Sayre is completing summer research at Wilkes University.
Lisa Kadlec, associate professor of biology, is working with students as they research cell signaling and how that critical part of cell function impacts the development of organisms. Kadlec’s research has focuses on the signaling of the epidermal growth factor receptor in the cells of drosophila, more commonly known as fruit flies. They are isolating DNA from mutant flies for sequencing, and collecting and analyzing eggs from mutants that have already been sequenced. The fruit fly is used as a model system for understanding previously unknown genes and figuring out what role those genes have for development. The results of her study will help to identify both the way the epidermal growth factor impacts normal development and also has implications when normal cell function is disrupted, causing diseases such as cancer.
Hudock is a biology major.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.