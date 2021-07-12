WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents Ken Serfass performing as General U.S. Grant discussing “General Grant and Civil War Railroads,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
The successful military commander wins because he is able to adapt to changing situations, and so it was during the Civil War and the developments in railroad technology and utility. General Grant enjoys a reputation as a fine horseman, but it’s not just flesh and blood horses, but the Iron Horse as well that Grant appreciates.
In this meeting with Lincoln’s General in Chief, he will give some background on the development of railroads in America during his own formative years, and will describe how the nation and its railroads grew up together, in those tumultuous years of the American Civil War. Gen. Grant will relate his own experiences with trains and railroading from his youth through becoming the victor of the Civil War through stories and artifacts from the period.
If you are a fan of U.S. history, no matter a student of the Civil War, or America’s railroads, or life in the 1800s, this encounter will engage and cross over to many areas of interest.
Gunnery Sgt Kenneth J. Serfass was born in Bethlehem, Pa., on June 18, 1966. He joined the USMC in 1984 and his final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired from the Marine Corps in July of 2004 to become a music teacher.
Ken is a first-person impressionist with nearly 50 years of study of his childhood hero, U.S. Grant. He works as a full-time professional living historian portraying Ulysses S. Grant. Ken began appearing publicly as General Grant in 2009 while living in San Diego, Calif., then speaking at events across the country. From horseback tours and railroad excursion rides, at living history and roundtable events to public libraries on a regular basis across many eastern and southern states, Ken is established firmly on both coasts.
This program is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.