ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Bob Urban of Waverly was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening duplicate bridge game held on July 15 in Athens Township. Joan Gustin of Towanda finished in second place. In third place was Pam Stanfield of Towanda.

Jim Spencer was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon individual bridge game held on July 16 in Athens Township. David Nelson of Dushore finished in second place. In third place was Martha Lasley of Newfield.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.

Load comments