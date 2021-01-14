PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, Pa., has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.

Lane is a junior who is majoring in biochemistry and minoring in financial planning. He also was a member of the varsity soccer team at Fisher while attaining his 4.0. In addition, Ethan is a chemistry tutor, a Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society member, and a designer of his own scientific research.

To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College, a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

Load comments