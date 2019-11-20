CHEMUNG – The Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company wants to thank everyone for coming out to this year’s costume contest. A special thank you to this year’s winners.

Prettiest Costumes went to Quinn Sinsabaugh for first place and Ella Shipman for second place.

Funniest Costumes went to Hayden Montayne for first place and Maddox Montayne for second place.

Most Original Costumes went to Carter Patituce for first place and Serenity Conklin for second place.

Most Keeping with the Holiday Season Costume went to Nevaeh Wright for first place and Amber Bartlett for second place.

Most Work in Preparation Costumes went to Daniel Brady for first place and Trenton Lynch for second place.

