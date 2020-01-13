Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community twice this week. Miss Jess will visit Head Start 3 at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14. On Jan. 15, she will visit Head Start 1 at 9 a.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
I Survived Book Club meets once a month to discuss a selected title from the I Survived book series and do a related activity or craft. This month we will be discussing “I Survived the Children’s Blizzard.” Copies of the book are available to be checked out at the library. New members are invited to join us!
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Thursday, Jan. 16 we will be holding both meetings of our Adult Book Club. The 1 p.m. group will be discussing the book “Rainwater” by Sandra Brown. The 6 p.m. group will be discussing the book “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Story time on Friday, Jan. 17 be themed around Trains for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about Trains!
A donation was made in honor of Christmas 2019 in the name of Sandra Baker by the Howey family. Thank you for your contribution to the library!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
