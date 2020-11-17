Datebooks
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
RECREATION COMMISSION, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
