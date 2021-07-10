TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a picnic lunch at the pavilion at Sayre American Legion Post No. 283, Cayuta Street, Milltown, on Wednesday, July 14 at noon. Hot dogs, hamburgers and rolls will be provided by club. Please bring your own table service, beverage, and dish to pass. Guest speaker will be Tina Pickett. New members welcome. To RSVP, call Dick Berry at (570) 888-3088.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, July 15 at noon at the Wysox Boat Launch in the pavilion by the river. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be furnished. Members are reminded to bring a tablecloth, a dish to share, own table service and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.